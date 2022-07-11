Monday Morning Fly By: Jamming the puzzle pieces together

*How’d everyone’s weekend go? The Flyers sure did have themselves a Whole Ass Weekend. Let’s start with Friday’s Draft Day 2:

The Flyers had no second round pick, so after taking Cutter at 5th overall, they weren’t up again until pick #69. They took a large American winger. [BSH]

At 133rd overall they took a... large American winger. [BSH]

They got spicy at 197 and took a large Finnish winger! [BSH]

And with their final pick of the draft, 220 overall, they took a “small” (5’10”) forward. [BSH]

*Chuck Fletcher said he wanted to do some particular things at this draft, and, well, he did them. [Inquirer]

*As far as their big exciting pick? We might have something with that one. But it’ll be a while before we know. [BSH]

*Wrapping up the draft with the winners and the losers, as one does. [ESPN]

*The Flyers wrapped up Draft Day by making a trade for Tony DeAngelo. Who didn’t come cheaply. [BSH]

*When you bring on a guy like DeAngelo there are bound to be... visceral reactions. [BSH]

*Also, you know the meme about the worst guy you know saying something good? [Inquirer]

*Charlie digs into the X’s and O’s of this trade, breaking it down perfectly, as usual. [The Athletic]

*And finally, we had a couple of podcasts drop this weekend, they’re pretty fun. Check them out! [BSH]