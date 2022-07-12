Tuesday Morning Fly By: Laughing, crying, laughing again

*So it looks like Ron Hextall is up to his old tricks in Pittsburgh and is letting Evgeni Malkin walk. Just because our house is on fire doesn’t mean we can’t point out the window and laugh at our old enemies. [Pensburgh]

*Anyhoo, Development Camp kicked off yesterday! The newest of the kids are happy to be going through their first NHL camp with a familiar face. [Inquirer]

*It isn’t all good news though, because of course it isn’t. In case you missed it, Bobby Brink is hurt. [BSH]

* Charlie has a full wrap-up of day one of the Development Camp, as well as everything else kicking around the organization right now. [The Athletic]

*We can wrap up the draft coverage with DGB’s round up of the most surprising things to happen over those couple of days in Montreal. [The Athletic]

*Tomorrow is UFA day, which is always a good time for everyone. Silly season, as they say. Anyhoo, apropos of nothing, Nic Deslauriers will be on the market. Great. [Hockey Wilderness]

*There are lots of good UFAs available too, though. Let’s not talk now about how the Flyers can’t currently afford any of them. [Sportsnet]

*Trying to predict where these guys will end up is always a bit of a dicey proposition. Will they follow the money? Go to their pajamas team? Throw a dart at the map? Who can say. [ESPN+]

*Speaking of silly season, if ever there was a year to throw some offer sheets, this is the one. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, so much of what the Flyers are doing — and have done over the last decade, really — is predicated on this idea of “Flyers Culture.” Well, Flyers Culture doesn’t exist. And there’s no reason for the front office to think it does. [BSH]