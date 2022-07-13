Wednesday Morning Fly By: What are we doing here

*Happy (?) Free Agency Day, everyone! Chuck decided that the best way for him to clear space, about $3m of it, yesterday was to buy out Oskar Lindblom. So that’s done. Just that, nothing else. [BSH]

*Anyhoo, free agents! As far as the eye can see! Here’s Friedman’s latest roundup of the rumors. [Sportsnet]

*The rumors in the Flyers sphere are centered on Johnny Gaudreau. That’s the guy. [NBC Sports Philly]

*But the reality is that there doesn’t seem to be any way, in the world, that the Flyers are going to be able to land this particular white whale. Like literally no chance in hell. It’s going to be the Devils just mentally prepare yourself for it. [Sportsnet]

*Would Gaudreau even help, though? Like honestly, is there a point to this? [Inquirer]

*No really what, precisely, is Chuck trying to do here? [The Athletic]

*Here’s a fun look at the league’s Silly Season from the inside. [Daily Faceoff]

*On the brighter side of being a Flyers fan, Cam York is excited to prove that he can be a permanent fixture on the Flyers this season. [Inquirer]

*You’ll be shocked to learn where the Flyers fall on this ranking of team cap situations, from best to worst. No really you’ll be shocked; they aren’t last. [The Athletic]

*And finally, with every move Chuck Fletcher makes, it feels like the team is falling farther and farther behind. And it’s not fun to watch. [BSH]