Barely 24 hours after being let go by the Flyers, forward Oskar Lindblom has signed with a new team.

Lindblom and the San Jose Sharks agreed on a two-year contract Wednesday afternoon. The Sharks have not revealed the official terms of the deal, but according to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, Lindblom’s two-year contract carries an average annual value of $2.5 million.

The Flyers placed Lindblom on waivers Tuesday morning for purposes of buying out the final year of his contract. By buying out Lindblom, the Flyers freed up over $3 million in cap space, which allowed them to re-sign defenseman Justin Braun and add forward Nic Deslauriers Wednesday afternoon.

Lindblom, who turns 26 next month, was a fan favorite as a member of the Flyers and was universally beloved in the locker room — and for good reason. Not only was he a solid 200-foot winger, but he also defeated cancer itself after being diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in December of 2019. Prior to his diagnosis, Lindblom appeared on track to serve as a legitimate scoring threat as a top-six forward for the Flyers. Unfortunately, he has yet to return to that form since rejoining the Flyers during the 2020 postseason.

Lindblom, selected in the fifth round (No. 138 overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, appeared in 263 games as a member of the Flyers, logging 50 goals and 97 points over his five-year stint in Philadelphia.

“Oskar is a proven forward who can provide offensive upside in the middle of our lineup,” said Sharks general manager Mike Grier in a release. “He has overcome significant obstacles in his young career and his strength and desire to play hockey is immeasurable. We are happy to have him join our organization.”