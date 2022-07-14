Thursday Morning Fly By: Train’s off the tracks

*I don’t know about you people, but yesterday’s series of unfortunate events may have resulted in what felt like the worst day the Flyers organization has seen in... decades? The premiere free agent, the 115-point winger, the best hockey player to come from the Philadelphia area, this guy wants to play for the Flyers. His dream is to play for the Flyers. Well, Johnny Gaudreau is a Columbus Blue Jackets today. [The Cannon]

*And the Flyers? They signed an old man defenseman and a goon who is possibly the worst player in the league, if you think stats are real. Cool. Cool cool cool. [BSH]

*Nic Deslauriers. FOR FOUR ENTIRE YEARS. [Inquirer]

*Oskar Lindblom, who was apparently bought out not to make room for John Hockey but to make room for JUSTIN BRAUN AND NIC DESLAURIERS, has signed in San Jose. [BSH]

*While the Flyers were busy killing one player’s dream to come home and play, the Ottawa Senators went ahead and brought Claude Giroux home. [Silver Seven Sens]

*Anyway here’s a full rundown of everything that happened on Day 1 of free agency. It was a very busy day. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, in case you missed it, there’s a new BSH Radio for you to enjoy. And another one will be coming today. There’s a lot to talk about when the world is on fire. [BSH]