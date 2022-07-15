Friday Morning Fly By: We all need a break

*It’s Friday and I, your friendly writer of blurbs, am ordering you to take this weekend off from the Flyers. Do not think about them. Do not read about them. Go outside and touch grass, as the youths say. Anyhoo, Dev Camp is wrapping up but not before the Flyers’ prospects learned some stuff from Princeton coach Cara Morey. [Inquirer]

*New guy Nic Deslauriers is very excited to be here. Good for him! That ridiculous contract probably made the decision an easy one for him. [Inquirer]

*So how exactly does one expect folks to buy into the “aggressive retool” story when there has been no aggression to speak of? And very little retooling? [NBC Sports Philly]

*With neither aggression nor retooling, it’s pretty clear that the Flyers’ front office has no actual coherent plan. [Inquirer]

*One thing Chuck Fletcher has managed to accomplish: bringing Flyers fans together. We’re all so, so pissed off. [The Athletic]

*Truly the entire hockey world is looking at the way Fletcher mucked this whole thing up and using it as a cautionary tale, the way you DO NOT manage a team in the cap era. [ProHockeyTalk]

*For teams still looking to get better (the Flyers are not one of these teams), there are still a few pretty good UFAs out there. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, before you eschew the Flyers for the weekend, have a listen to Bill & I talk through our post-Gaudreau feelings on the latest BSH Radio. [BSH]