Flyers sign Morgan Frost to one-year contract

The Flyers entered the offseason with several key restricted free agents needing a new contract. Friday afternoon, they locked one of them up.

The Flyers announced Morgan Frost agreed to a one-year contract worth $800,000. Frost classified as a Group 2 RFA, meaning he was ineligible to be nabbed via offer sheet. So, in essence, Frost re-signing with the Flyers was basically a foregone conclusion (barring a trade).

DONE DEAL: We have signed center @_morganfrost_10 to a one-year, one-way, contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $800,000. https://t.co/XiyTqH1mnB — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 15, 2022

Frost was selected with the No. 27 overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The following season, he exploded for 42 goals and 112 in his third season with the Soo Greyhounds, which naturally excited a significant portion of the Flyers’ fan base.

To date, though, Frost has been unable to make much of a notable impact in the NHL. In 77 career games played as a Flyer, the 23-year-old has logged seven goals and 23 points the last three seasons. Most of his time has been spent in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, where he has registered 19 goals and 48 points in 65 games.

This will be a big year for Frost. He’ll have a legitimate shot at carving out a full-time role on the Flyers this season, and with a notable leap forward in on-ice production, he could earn a bigger contract next summer.

With Frost under contract, the Flyers still have several other notable RFAs to ink, including Owen Tippett, Zack MacEwen and Wade Allison.