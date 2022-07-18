Monday Morning Fly By: This is the offseason

*Howdy pals, have a nice weekend? Some things have happened since we last met. On Friday afternoon, Morgan Frost was signed to a 1-year contract. [BSH]

*With just one year and not a ton of money, this is (another) opportunity for Morgan Frost to prove he belongs on an NHL roster. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Yesterday afternoon Zack MacEwan filed for arbitration. Can’t blame him, considering that Deslauriers contract! [BSH]

*With Dev Camp all wrapped up we can look ahead to what the roster might look like on opening night. As of now? Practically the same as last year. [Inquirer]

*Elliotte Friedman reported on Friday’s 32 Thoughts Podcast that the Flyers didn’t try to land Gaudreau because they determined they had too many holes to plug to swing for one big signing. So they got Justin Braun and Nic Deslauriers. [BSH]

*”A mess with no direction,” yep, that feels apt. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Because it isn’t even like the John Hockey thing is the only mistake. There have been so many. So, so many. [BSH]

*And as such the Flyers’ free agency grade should come as no surprise to you. [The Athletic]

*And finally, a new Flyperbole dropped over the weekend! Perhaps you missed it because you were logged off, enjoying your life. Please to enjoy it now. [BSH]