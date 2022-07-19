Tuesday Morning Fly By: It sure is Tuesday

*It’s kind of a bummer knowing that nothing is going to happen with the Flyers for the rest of the summer. Although, given what has happened so far, maybe that’s for the best? Anyhoo, what if you took Nic Deslauriers and made him an effective hockey player? Well, then you’d have Not Nic Deslauriers. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Speaking of new guys that probably won’t be as good as you want them to be, Tony DeAngelo will be appearing on the same podcast on which Bob Clarke aired his grievances a few months back. If you’re into that kind of thing.

*Charlie, who is the best in the business as we all know, has a really detailed breakdown of all the kids that attended Dev Camp last week, and if you’re into seeing what the prospects look like this is a must-read. [The Athletic]

*Claude Giroux’s new team has a lot of exciting young talent up front. They also have a defense that is extremely sus. G will feel right at home. [TSN]

*There is a concerted effort happening to get the highly qualified women working in the game of hockey into the kinds of high-profile positions typically reserved for The Hockey Men. It’s pretty neat. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, does this feel like the lowest point of your Flyers fandom? It’s hard to not feel like that right now, eh? [BSH]