Flyperbole: Brace Yourselves, the 2022 Draft Party is Coming

We will not get our hopes up for Johnny Hockey, we will not get our hopes up for Johnny Hockey...

By estebomb, Ryan Quigley, and Stephanie Driver
Calgary Flames v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Steve and Ryan are briefly joined by Steph to announce the 2022 BSH Draft Party at Sport & Social at Philly Live! on Thursday, July 7th at 6 p.m. They also discuss the 2022 NHL Draft, potential Philadelphia Flyers moves, Johnny Gaudreau, Nazem Kadri, Ivan Fedotov’s unfortunate situation in Russia, and more.

