Flyperbole: Brace Yourselves, the 2022 Draft Party is Coming

Steve and Ryan are briefly joined by Steph to announce the 2022 BSH Draft Party at Sport & Social at Philly Live! on Thursday, July 7th at 6 p.m. They also discuss the 2022 NHL Draft, potential Philadelphia Flyers moves, Johnny Gaudreau, Nazem Kadri, Ivan Fedotov’s unfortunate situation in Russia, and more.

