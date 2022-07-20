BSH Radio #364: The man with the plan

Who used the monkey’s paw to wish for the Flyers to be big news in the hockey world again? Because everyone is talking about the Flyers — from national sports media to big-name podcasts to local sports talk radio here in Philly — but all they’re talking about is what a joke they’ve become. The gang goes through what Chuck has done to this team thus far and what it’s going to take to dig out of this ever-deepening hole.