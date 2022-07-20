 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BSH Radio #364: The man with the plan

In which the gang talks Chuck’s grand scheme. 

By Kelly Hinkle, Bill Matz, Stephanie Driver, and Charlie O'Connor
NHL: NHL Draft Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Who used the monkey’s paw to wish for the Flyers to be big news in the hockey world again? Because everyone is talking about the Flyers — from national sports media to big-name podcasts to local sports talk radio here in Philly — but all they’re talking about is what a joke they’ve become. The gang goes through what Chuck has done to this team thus far and what it’s going to take to dig out of this ever-deepening hole.

