Wednesday Morning Fly By: They’re all gonna laugh at you

*So in case you wondered just how big a laughing stock the Philadelphia Flyers have become, two noted goony hockey players — Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette — had Johnny Gaudreau on their podcast the other day and everyone had a real hearty chuckle at the moves the Flyers decided to make that prevented them from signing John Hockey. So that’s fun. [Inquirer]

*The Flyers locked down another of their pending RFAs, this time large boy Isaac Ratcliffe. [NBC Sports Philly]

*AGM Brent Flahr gave his thoughts on the Flyers’ current crop of prospects now that development camp is in the books. [Inquirer]

*It would appear that having a good starting goaltender on a relatively cheap contract is a hard thing to come by in the NHL right now, so here’s hoping that’s what the Flyers have. [ProHockeyTalk]

*And finally, it would appear that Matthew Tkachuk is going to be traded from Calgary. Man, wouldn’t that just turn this whole offseason around quick? It’ll never happen, but we can dream eh? [Sportsnet]