Phantoms release 2022-23 schedule

We’ve got a nice bit of easy to take in news coming down today, folks! For all of us hoping to take some time tuned out from whatever the heck the Flyers are doing to check in with how the kids are doing up in Lehigh Valley, you can finally start filling in your calendars. The Phantoms’ schedule is here!

The Phantoms will play a pair of preseason games at home on October 8 and 12, before they kick off their regular season in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday October 15. Their first homestand of the season comes the following weekend—October 22 and 23—against the Cleveland Monsters (the baby Blue Jackets, if you will).

Here’s a handy little breakdown of their number of games scheduled against each opponent below, and you can find the full season schedule here.

Schedule Breakdown

Atlantic Division

Bridgeport Islanders – 8

Charlotte Checkers – 8

Hartford Wolf Pack – 4

Hershey Bears – 14

Providence Bruins – 6

Springfield Thunderbirds – 4

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins – 12

North Division

Belleville Senators – 2

Cleveland Monsters – 4

Laval Rocket – 2

Rochester Americans – 2

Syracuse Crunch – 2

Toronto Marlies – 2

Utica Comets – 2

It was, shall we say, a suboptimal season for the Phantoms last year, wherein they finished last in their division, but with an influx of new talent set to join the team, and a coach no longer learning the ropes in his first year in the role, we’re hopeful that they can find their legs a bit sooner and put together a more successful campaign. For all of our sakes.

But we digress! We’re just under three months away from games happening again, we’ll be back in the blink of an eye. See you in October!