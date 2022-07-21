Thursday Morning Fly By: Nothing will happen today

*Big news yesterday came out of Calgary; we all learned that Matthew Tkachuk will not sign there long-term and, as such, will probably be traded. Calgary is having a rough offseason, eh? [Matchsticks & Gasoline]

*And if Matt Tkachuk is on the block, the Flyers should definitely try to get him. They probably won’t. It’s hard. [BSH]

*Don’t worry though, we’ve got Nic Deslauriers. And if we’re going to be honest with ourselves, we’re probably going to like him. At least a little. [BSH]

*It’s been real doom-and-gloom around here lately, and among the fans on social media lately, and all over the media lately, so let’s try and switch gears to something resembling optimism, shall we? Or at least as the question: is there any way the Flyers can be a good hockey team next season? [BSH]

*Also John Tortorella has had enough of our bullshit. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Speaking of optimism, the Flyers top-10 prospects right now. Some of them are pretty good, right? Maybe. Hopefully. [Inquirer]

*It’s very clear, to all of us at least, that Chuck Fletcher didn’t do his job in addressing the Flyers most pressing need of the offseason. Which is a problem. [The Athletic]

*And finally, a new episode of BSH Radio for you to enjoy! I hope you enjoy it. [BSH]