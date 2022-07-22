Friday Morning Fly By: Link me to life

Gooooood morning everyone and welcome, to the Fly by: your Philadelphia Flyers news, notes, and daily discussion thread for all things Orange and Black.

Today, July 22nd in Flyers history...Shayne Gostisbehere is traded along with second and seventh round picks for...drumroll…ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!

*Friend of the site Charlie O’Connor dives into the Flyers’ roster construction as it stands in relation to the NHL’s salary cap. [The Athletic]

*More coverage of Flyers head coach John Tortorella’s impassioned defense of GM Chuck Fletcher in a recent interview. [Sportsnet]

*Speaking of Tortorella, he apparently took some classes in the Bryce Harper/Nick Sirianni school of pandering — come for the cheesesteak talk and stay for the dog content. [Philly Hockey Now]

*Still nothing super concrete of value on Carter Hart in regards to the 2018 Team Canada Juniors sexual assault investigation. [Philly Hockey Now]

*Behind paywall, but who doesn’t love grades for the offseason? Guessing the Flyers’ grade is quite high! [ESPN+]