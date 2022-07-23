Flyperbole: Big Splash Mountain

Matthew Tkachuk was out there as a trade target. You know who wasn’t in on him? The Philadelphia Flyers. Steve and Ryan talk Tkachuk, John Tortorella’s recent comments, the Flyers’ RIVALRY plan, the proposed new 76ers stadium, Flyers front office as Arrested Development characters, and more.

