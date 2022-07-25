Monday Morning Fly By: Things are happening

*Big weekend for Thing Happening In The NHL! Just not here, of course. We’re all done here, remember? Anyhoo, the Canuck’s rough offseason continues as the “Matt Tkachuk wants a trade” rumors turned, very quickly, into Matt Tkachuck being traded. And the Florida Panthers sure did pay for him. [Litterbox Cats]

*Once he left, Tkachuk took the time to explain why he wanted out of Calgary so quickly, which was nice of him. [Sportsnet]

*Over on Johnny Gaudreau’s new team, they were busy this weekend locking up Patrik Laine for several more years. [The Cannon]

*In order to do that, Jarmo had to move some salary, which I’m told is very difficult. The salary he moved was attached to a rather good player, though, which probably makes the moving a little easier. [The Cannon]

*But yeah, the Flyers. Justin Braun is psyched to be back and is looking forward to helping the team get better! [Inquirer]

*And while the roster seems to be a bit of a mess, the Flyers seem to be knocking it out of the park with the coaching staff. So that’s cool. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Charlie is having a mailbag, so get your questions in! [The Athletic]

*And finally, over the weekend the boys dropped a brand new Flyperbole! A great way to ease yourself into the week. [BSH]