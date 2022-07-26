Tuesday Morning Fly By: Summertime, and nothing about this is easy

*It would appear that we have finally — blissfully, some might argue — reached the radio-silent portion of the Flyers’ offseason. No news. No stories. Nothing to report (or link). Now we all just wait training camp to roll around. In the meantime, here’s Brent Flahr talking about some of the Flyers’ more promising Youths. [Inquirer]

*Speaking of youths, last year was a rough year for Sami Tuomaala, but he’s hoping to take what he learned and head into this season with a positive outlook. [Flyers]

*Yet another national hockey news outlet takes a look at the Flyers offseason and concludes “oof yeah guys we’re not sure that’s going to work the way you think it will.” Just as most of us, the fans, did. We’re very smart. [The Hockey News]

*Related, here’s a power ranking based on how teams look heading into next season. Spoiler: there’s one team lower than us and they seem to be doing it on purpose. [Sportsnet]

*Robert Hagg signed for $800k with Detroit. Good for him! Genuinely should have kept. [Winging It In Motown]

*And finally, it’s never too soon to make some long-term guesses in a public forum so people can own you later. Never too soon! So here are some predictions for next season. I’m going Avs-Leafs in the Final, don’t forget to mock me for it next May. [The Athletic]