The bad news just keeps coming for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Forward Joel Farabee is likely to miss the start of the season after undergoing disc replacement surgery in June. Defenseman Ryan Ellis, who hasn’t played a game since November due to a “multilayered” injury in the “complex of the whole pelvic region,” still has no timetable for a return.

And now, 21-year-old forward Bobby Brink, who did not report to Voorhees for Flyers development camp, is going to miss a significant amount of time as he recovers from an injury of his own.

Tuesday afternoon, the Flyers announced Brink recently underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip. He is expected miss approximately five months of action.

The Flyers selected Brink in the second round (No. 34 overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He appeared in 10 games for the Flyers last season, logging four assists and 18 shots on goal while spending most of his time skating on a line with Farabee and James van Riemsdyk.

Before getting his feet wet in the NHL, Brink put together a sensational 2021-22 season at the University of Denver, where he led the nation with 57 points (14 goals, 43 assists) in 41 games and guided the Pioneers to an NCAA title. He was also named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

Injuries plagued the Flyers for much of last season. Farabee, Sean Couturier and Kevin Hayes, among several others, missed significant chunks of the year due to various ailments. Even Flyers prospects had difficulty staying healthy. Tyson Foerster, the Flyers’ first-round pick from 2020, had his campaign with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms cut short after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in November.

With Farabee, Ellis and Brink all likely to miss at least the start of the regular season, the injury bug is already sinking its teeth into the Flyers before meaningful games have even begun.