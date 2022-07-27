Wednesday Morning Fly By: If you read this you now have a core body injury

*Another day, another Flyers player slated to miss significant time due to a core body injury. It’s wild. It’s like they injected these guys with malicious actors like in Innerspace and they’re in there running around cutting tendons left and right. Anyway, hopefully you weren’t looking forward to watching Bobby Brink. [BSH]

*I was kinda looking forward to watching Bobby Brink. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Did you know a bunch of Flyers go and play in a summer league in Minnesota? It’s kind of neat. [Inquirer]

*Charlie’s mailbag hit the streets yesterday and unsurprisingly a lot of readers are asking questions with “how?!” and “why?!” vibes. [The Athletic]

*The San Jose Sharks finally hired a head coach, love that for them. [Fear The Fin]

*I’m going to be honest, the fact that this look at the worst contracts in the NHL right now contains zero Flyers was shocking. Not even Kevin Hayes! Small victories? [The Athletic]

*And finally, in case you’ve not been keeping up with the Hockey Canada disaster, here’s where everything stands after yesterday’s hearings. Spoiler, it’s all still bad. [The Hockey News]