Thursday Morning Fly By: If it’s all middle-six is it still middle

*Very big Flyers news yesterday folks!!! The team signed Tanner Laczynski! Theoretically he will play hockey; it is theoretical because buddy is hurt nearly all the time. Anyhoo, the battle for the third line is gonna be a real burner huh? [Inquirer]

*Our season reviews kicked off yesterday with a look at Max Willman, who finally got a chance to show what he’s got at the NHL level. [BSH]

*We’re all still pretending Nazem Kadri hasn’t signed with (or handshake-dealed with) the stupid Islanders, so given that he’s still not signed (allegedly), where might he end up? [ESPN+]

*Babes wake up new “Battle of” rivalry just dropped. [Sportsnet]

*Given the way they’re dumping players left and right for practically nothing, it’s not surprising that Jonathan Toews appears to have no interest in remaining a Chicago Blackhawks. [TSN]

*And finally, Claude Giroux knows he’s going to get booed his first game back at The Farg. Of course he knows. Few know us better than Claude Giroux knows us. [NBC Sports Philly]