Friday Morning Fly By: No one cares

*The Flyers announced the hiring of Rocky Thompson yesterday, which... seems like a thing we’ve all known for weeks? Quite a thrilling offseason, this. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Season reviews continue with Nick Seeler, who MUST have had a great season since he’s the first guy Chuck signed the second he could do it. [BSH]

*Perhaps the biggest NHL-related news yesterday was that Adidas will not renew their contract with the NHL when it expires in a couple years so... new jerseys, again. Bring back Nike! [ESPN]

*You’ll be shocked, truly shocked, given the quality of Chuck’s offseason moves that the Flyers’ odds to win the Stanley Cup have dropped since the end of the season. [The Athletic]

*Trying to figure out which goaltenders are going to be good and which are going to be bad will drive you completely insane, because goalies are voodoo. So what, exactly, does one do when trying to choose a goaltender? [TSN]

*Let's check in on the remaining free agents, shall we? [Sportsnet]

*And finally, new BSH Radio! It’s the weekend. Listen to it at the shore. [BSH]