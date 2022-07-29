Flyers sign Owen Tippett to two-year deal

Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher is slowly going through his summer to-do list. He inked young forward Morgan Frost to a one-year deal earlier, and marked-off another youngster’s contract on Friday, signing winger Owen Tippett to a two-year contract.

DONE DEAL: We have signed RW @TippettOwen to a two-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $1.5M. https://t.co/HjPgvbJFti — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 29, 2022

Tippett was the main return from the Florida Panthers in the Claude Giroux trade and in his 21 late-season games for a very empty Flyers team, he scored four goals and seven points while averaging 15:12 TOI. This is the 23-year-old’s second professional contract, as his rookie deal was extended by staying in the OHL until he had to make the jump at the age of 20. He will remain a restricted free agent at the end of this contract.

With this deal done and dusted, the Flyers have just a couple more restricted free agents to sign before the season starts in a couple months. Wade Allison, Hayden Hodgson, Linus Hogberg, and Zack MacEwen all need new contract still, with the latter heading to arbitration later this summer. Currently, Philadelphia is approximately $1.6 million above the cap ceiling, but in the offseason teams can go over the ceiling by 10 percent, meaning that they at least have some wiggle room to figure out the final cap-compliant roster.

At times, during his short stint in orange and black, Tippett showed some potential to be that goal-scorer that he showed during his career in junior hockey and in the minors. If he can become something of a consistent offensive threat this season, the Flyers will have him at a bargain price for the 2023-24 season. Here’s hoping.