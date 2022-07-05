Tuesday Morning Fly By: The hits really do keep coming

*Everyone have a nice long weekend? Grill some meats, watching some fireworks, do some lounging? I hope you did because you’ve earned it. Over on the other side of the world, Ivan Fedotov was forced into military service and sent to a naval base practically in the arctic circle. It’s a horrible story, truly. Particularly because of why it happened. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Also over the holiday weekend the Flyers named a new Assistant Coach and Mike Yeo popped off to Vancouver to join the Canucks. [NBC Sports Philly]

*The hire is something to be excited about, since the PK in Columbus under Brad Shaw and John Tortorella was pretty, pretty, pretty good. The great Alison Lukan wrote about it back in 2019 and if you’re interested in learning what we might be getting into it’s a great read. [The Athletic]

*But anyhoo, it’s Draft Week! And it’s been five years since the Flyers absolutely blew it with the second overall pick. This time, they cannot afford to get it wrong. [Inquirer]

*If they make the pick, that is. [The Athletic]

*The Alex Debrincat rumors really hit a fever pitch yesterday, with just about every national reporter tweeting about the Flyers dangling the fifth overall at Chicago to try and make a trade happen. But Debrincat will cost the Flyers A LOT. Maybe they need to stop looking at Chicago and start looking a little farther north. [ProHockeyTalk]

*The latest 32 Thoughts gets into this Debrincat rumor as well as the Fedotov horror story. [Sportsnet]

*While we’re talking about giant mistakes the Flyers might end up making, Charlie, ever the completist, details over 130 UFAs that the Flyers should stay far, far away from. [The Athletic]

*Around the league, the Bruins hired Jim Montgomery on Friday. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

*Julian Brisebois showed all of us again why he’s arguably the best GM in the business. [Raw Charge]

*The Flyperbole boys talked roster moves on the long weekend, as well as getting hype for the Draft Party... [BSH]

*... that’s right, THE DRAFT PARTY!!! This Thursday. 6 p.m. Come hang out with us, it’ll be a super fun time. Full details here: [BSH]