Philadelphia Flyers make 2022-23 preseason schedule official

The Philadelphia Flyers have released their six-game preseason schedule for the 2022-23 season, courtesy of general manager Chuck Fletcher.

Featured are home-and-home tilts with the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders while a trip to Buffalo to meet the Sabres and a matchup with the Washington Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center caps the slate of tune-up contests for the Flyers.

The Flyers — and new head coach John Tortorella — open the preseason by hosting the Bruins on Sept. 24, and conclude the slate by welcoming the Islanders into the building on Oct. 4.

2022-23 Preseason Schedule

Sat., Sept. 24 vs. Boston | 7PM | Wells Fargo Center

Tue., Sept. 27 at Buffalo | 7PM | KeyBank Center

Wed., Sept. 28 vs. Washington | 7PM | Wells Fargo Center

Sat., Oct. 1 at Boston | 1PM | TD Garden

Sun., Oct. 2 at NY Islanders | 7PM | UBS Arena

Tue., Oct. 4 vs. NY Islanders | 7PM | Wells Fargo Center