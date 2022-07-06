Wednesday Morning Fly By: Tomorrow’s the big day

*Ahh, Draft Day Eve. Everyone’s favorite day of the year. Maybe. Anyhoo, maybe the Flyers will get spicy and go way off-board. For funsies. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Or maybe take a reach on this Finnish kid. Why not?! [Flyers]

*In Pronman’s latest mock, he’s got the Flyers taking Nemec, which would not be bad at all. [The Athletic]

*This is all contingent on the Flyers actually making the pick. Which, for now, they will be doing. On the most recent 32 Thoughts podcast Elliotte Friedman suggested that Chuck is not willing to give up the 5th overall in a trade for Alex Debrincat, but the rumors persist. There are pros and cons. [Inquirer]

*The latest update on the Ivan Fedotov situation does not inspire a lot of confidence that this kid will be allowed to leave. Just awful. [ProHockeyTalk]

*On a lighter note, we’ve got the preseason schedule for next season! Let’s go!! [BSH]

*Every NHL team is annoying. Each in their own special way. [Pension Plan Puppets]

*And finally, in case you missed it, the Draft Party is tomorrow! Come on down to Philly Live! Casino and hang with us! [BSH]