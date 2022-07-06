2022 Mock Entry Draft Roundup: Jiricek and Gauthier popularly linked to Flyers

With around 24 hours until the 2022 NHL Entry Draft kicks off from Montreal, we’ve put together the latest roundup of mock draft with experts making their best guess at what the Philadelphia Flyers will do with the No. 5 overall pick.

Here’s the breakdown what the experts think that Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher — and Assistant GM Brent Flahr — will do on Thursday night.

Corey Pronman | The Athletic

No. 5 Cutter Gauthier, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP)

The Athletic’s top prospect expert has the Flyers narrowed down to either Gauthier or the two defenders — Simon Nemec and David Jiricek — but is hearing Gauthier’s name more and more leading up to draft.

Billed as having NHL-caliber skating and shooting, Gauthier’s got a power forward frame at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds and will start at center next season at Boston College to potentially add versatility to his game.

His full mock has other Flyers selections mapped out below:

69. Jack Sparkes, RHD, St. Michaels (OJHL)

101. Fabian Wagner, C, Linkoping Jr. (SWEDEN-JR.)

133. Leo Gruba, RHD, Hill-Murray (HIGH-MN)

165. Jake Karabela, C, Guelph (OHL)

197. Mathew Ward, C, Swift Current (WHL)

Chris Peters | Daily Faceoff

David Jiricek, RHD, Plzen (CZREP)

Peters states that there’s a strong case for either of the top defenders in Nemic and Jiricek but admits ultimately that the Flyers could admittedly go in a lot of different directions with this pick.

Greg Wyshynski | ESPN

Cutter Gauthier, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP)

Another nod for Gauthier, who is a tantalizing blend of size and skill — but more of a home run swing than anything else to round out the top five. His numbers for NTDP were strong — including 34 goals in 54 games — but a tad short of other standout seasons from the likes of Jack Hughes and others way up over the 1.5 points per game mark for that program in recent seasons.

Ryan Kennedy | The Hockey News

David Jiricek, RHD, Plzen (CZREP)

Not a mock per se, but Kennedy has Jiricek as the fifth-best overall player ahead of Gauthier as the so-called top-six is really set with Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky, Logan Cooley, and Simon Nemec.

Jiricek does everything good and is a highly-coveted right-shot defenseman with a 6-foot-3 NHL frame already. A knee injury slowed him a bit last season after January and raised concerns about skating, but a fully healthy Jiricek is one of the clear six best players available and would fill a massive need for the Flyers organization on the blue line as a right-shot with top pair upside.

Adam Kimelman | NHL.com

Logan Cooley, C, USA U-18 (NTDP)

Widely regarded as the No. 2 center behind Wright, Cooley has been linked to the Arizona Coyotes — who pick at No. 3. If Cooley were to slip with both defenders Nemec and Jiricek going in the top four, the Flyers would almost certainly be running to the podium to inject him into their organizational depth chart at center.

Craig Button | TSN

David Jiricek, RHD, Plzen (CZREP)

Bill Meltzer | Flyers beat writer

Cutter Gauthier, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP)

Mike Morreale | NHL.com

David Jiricek, RHD, Plzen (CZREP)

If you’re keeping score at home that’s a quick snapshot with David Jiricek and Cutter Gauthier looking like the two names to watch for when the Flyers are on the clock tomorrow night with a potential trade for the Chicago Blackhawks’ Alex Debrincat — or any other trade involving the No. 5 overall pick, for that matter — looking increasingly unlikely.