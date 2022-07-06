Mark your calendars, folks. The Flyers’ full 2022-23 season schedule is here. The club unveiled the schedule Wednesday afternoon on the eve of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft (and Broad Street Hockey’s 5th Annual NHL Entry Draft Watch Party, which you should definitely attend).

The Flyers will open their season at home against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, October 13, followed by another tilt at Wells Fargo Center against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, October 15. They will then embark on their first road trip of the season the following week, beginning in Florida against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers before ending against the Nashville Predators in Tennessee.

As expected, the Flyers will head out west immediately after their Christmas break (Dec. 24-28) to accommodate Disney on Ice at Wells Fargo Center. They’ll take on the San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks on that three-game voyage.

March will be a busy month at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers will play nine home games that month — seven of which come during a single homestand that spans from Tuesday, March 14 against the Vegas Golden Knights to Tuesday, March 28 against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Flyers’ final home game of the season comes Tuesday, April 11 against the Columbus Blue Jackets before ending the regular season on the road on Thursday, April 13 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Click here to see the Flyers’ regular-season schedule in full.

For those itching to buy tickets, single-game ticket information will be announced at a later date.