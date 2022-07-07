Thursday Morning Fly By: Be there or be square

*It’s Draft Day! That means that you are coming to our Draft Party tonight. There will be prizes. There will be quizzo. There will be drafting. There will be Gritty. [BSH]

*Let’s look at the five guys who will almost certainly be available for Chuck to choose from this evening. [Inquirer]

*If we are to trust the Experts, it’ll be one of two Big Boys: a forward or a defenseman. [BSH]

*Corey Pronman’s final mock says it’ll be the Big Boy Forward. [The Athletic]

*But uh... maybe it’s time for the Flyers to start considering something other than size. Evidently, there’s some value in the smaller guys. [Action Network]

*Big news yesterday, the NHL released the schedules! Only 14 back-to-backs this season. It’s insane how this happens every year. [BSH]

*On the Ivan Fedotov front, things remain terrible. [NBC Sports Philly]

*And reportedly, the Russian government is also trying to capture Kirill Kaprisov and send him to fight as well. [The Athletic]

*We learned yesterday that our old bestie Claude Giroux is becoming a hot commodity for Canadian teams. [The Hockey News]

*Not just the Canadian teams though, apparently Carolina is in the mix as well. [The Score]

*Flyers biz president Valerie Camillo on why it is important to get the media off of Zoom and back into the locker room with the players. [The Hockey News]

*And finally, in case you missed it, the San Jose Sharks made league history this week when they hired the first black GM in NHL history. Neat! [Fear The Fin]