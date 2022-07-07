2022 NHL Draft, Round 1: Open Thread

Friends. Haters. Everyone in between. And those who consider themselves all of the above. A year of suffering at the hands of watching the 2021-22 Philadelphia Flyers comes down to tonight, as the Flyers will, barring something unforeseen, be making the fifth pick in the 2022 NHL Draft from Montreal.

It’s the highest pick the Flyers have had since 2017, when they selected [REDACTED], and it’s their first time picking in the first round since 2020, thanks to a draft-day trade last summer in which they gave up the 13th overall pick to acquire [REDACTED]. It’s an absolutely crucial moment for a team that needs a whole lot to go right in order to get back on track. Who will Chuck Fletcher and the Flyers’ braintrust pick? We’ll find out ... soon. But it’s a busy night around the NHL, not just for the Flyers — feel free to use this space to discuss the happenings around the league.

The draft begins at (/checks watch) right now, and can be watched on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA in Canada.