Friday Morning Fly By: So Cuttered

* It was the draft! And the Flyers picked! Cutter Gauthier is your newest Flyer: [BSH] [NBC Sports Philadelphia] [Inquirer]

* Some previews of the newest Flyer: [Us] [Eyes on the Prize] [Last Word on Sports]

* Elsewhere around the NHL yesterday! We’ll try to catch everything we can here. The big news in the draft was Shane Wright dropping ... and dropping ... but naturally not to where the Flyers could get him, why would that happen? He went to Seattle at four: [Davy Jones’ Locker Room]

* And now, if he has anything to say about it, we’re going to spend the rest of time hearing about how he got snubbed: [Sportsnet]

* Big day yesterday for Ottawa, who acquired Alex DeBrincat from Chicago for the seventh pick in the draft as well as a second and third: [Silver Seven]

* Kirby Dach was sent to Montreal, who gave up the 13th pick, which they got from the Islanders for Alexander Romanov. Lot of people leaving Chicago! [Eyes on the Prize]

* They also won’t be qualifying Dylan Strome. Could do worse if you’re looking for a center option with upside, but maybe we’re too Stromed out here to make that happen: [Second City Hockey]

* The Pens re-signed (in as Pierre McGuire a voice as possible) Kristopher Letang to a six(!)-year contract. He is still extremely good, but boy, for a 36-year old defenseman ... anywho, some thoughts on what it means for the flightless birds: [Pensburgh]

* The Rangers, who it feels like have been almost trading Alexandar Georgiev for a decade, finally traded Alexandar Georgiev yesterday, to the reining Cup champion Avalanche, for three picks: [Mile High Hockey]

* Marc-Andre Fleury is staying with Minnesota, a team that is good but for whom I am not entirely sure what they are doing: [Hockey Wilderness]

* Finally, Joe Sakic was named GM of the Year, which is unsurprising and deserved, but also ... this award is stupid, right? They wait until the final four of the playoffs to bid on it. Of course it’s just the guys who run those teams. Very weird. [Hockey News]

Anywho. More draft coming in a few hours. Brace yourselves.