2022 NHL Entry Draft: Day Two open discussion thread

Welcome to Day Two of the NHL Entry Draft! On a Friday morning. Why not.

Where to watch

Date: Friday, July 8th 2022

Start time: 11:00 AM EST

TV: NHL Network (USA), Sportsnet & TVA Sports (Canada)

Online stream: WatchESPN

The Flyers had a relatively low-key First Round, taking Cutter Gautier at 5th overall and making no other moves to speak of.

If you’ll recall, Chuck traded this year’s second round pick to dump Shayne Gostisbehere, so unless he makes a move this morning the Flyers won’t be on the clock again until the third round. The remaining picks, as of this morning are:

3rd Round - 69 (nice)

4th Round - 101

5th Round - 133

6th Round - 165

7th Round - 197

Chuck made some comments last night that suggests the Flyers will be something resembling active today (it’ll be Tony DeAngelo, just prepare yourself for it), so hold on to your butts.