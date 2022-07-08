2022 NHL Entry Draft: Philadelphia Flyers select Devin Kaplan with 69th pick

With their first pick of Day 2 of the 2022 NHL Draft, at the 69th pick in the draft, the Flyers have selected winger Devin Kaplan from the US National Team Development Program.

WELCOME TO PHILLY!



Kaplan, much like first-round pick Cutter Gauthier, is a big (6-foot-3, 198 pounds) winger. He’s from Bridgewater, New Jersey, and posted 13 goals and 25 assists in 53 games with the team in a depth role.

Courtesy of this scouting report from Flames Nation, this was around the range the experts expected him to go:

Daily Faceoff: 59th Elite Prospects: 61st FC Hockey: 60th TSN (Bob McKenzie): 67th The Athletic (Scott Wheeler): 74th The Athletic (Corey Pronman): 70th Dobber Prospects: 63rd Smaht Scouting: 36th

Based on the reports available (such as this one from Dobber Prospects), Kaplan’s an offensively-talented winger whose major flaw appears to be his skating and pace of play. We’ve got another if-he-can-just-figure-out-the-skating project on our hands here, folks.

Kaplan will be heading to Boston University in the fall.