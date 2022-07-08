 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NHL Entry Draft: Philadelphia Flyers select Devin Kaplan with 69th pick

A big winger from the USNTDP. Sounds familiar...

By Kurt R.
2022 NHL Scouting Combine Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

With their first pick of Day 2 of the 2022 NHL Draft, at the 69th pick in the draft, the Flyers have selected winger Devin Kaplan from the US National Team Development Program.

Kaplan, much like first-round pick Cutter Gauthier, is a big (6-foot-3, 198 pounds) winger. He’s from Bridgewater, New Jersey, and posted 13 goals and 25 assists in 53 games with the team in a depth role.

Courtesy of this scouting report from Flames Nation, this was around the range the experts expected him to go:

Daily Faceoff: 59th

Elite Prospects: 61st

FC Hockey: 60th

TSN (Bob McKenzie): 67th

The Athletic (Scott Wheeler): 74th

The Athletic (Corey Pronman): 70th

Dobber Prospects: 63rd

Smaht Scouting: 36th

Based on the reports available (such as this one from Dobber Prospects), Kaplan’s an offensively-talented winger whose major flaw appears to be his skating and pace of play. We’ve got another if-he-can-just-figure-out-the-skating project on our hands here, folks.

Kaplan will be heading to Boston University in the fall.

