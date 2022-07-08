2022 NHL Entry Draft: Flyers select Alex Bump at 133rd overall

The 2022 NHL Draft is rolling on and in the fifth round, the Philadelphia Flyers selected forward Alex Bump, a 6-foot left-winger that played some Minnesotan high school hockey last season.

WELCOME TO PHILLY!



With our fifth round pick (133rd overall) in the 2022 #NHLDraft, we have selected forward Alex Bump. pic.twitter.com/SG6c9Fyea4 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 8, 2022

Bump captained his Prior Lake High team last season, scoring 48 goals and 83 points in just 31 games — simply dummying those students — before heading off to the USHL and lacing them up for the Omaha Lancers. In his stay in the developmental league, he saw a dip in production, netting just 11 goals and 17 points in 27 games.

And age is not really on Bump’s side either. Being a November 2003 birthday puts him ahead of his draft-eligible peers by months in terms of development, but will still be staying at the USHL level for next season. He has committed to the University of Vermont but not until the 2023-24 season. A lengthy long-term project, but if you want to take a high-schooler, the fifth round isn’t a bad spot to do it.

Philadelphia have three more picks to make, a sixth-round choice and two sevenths. Let’s get this going.