2022 NHL Entry Draft: Flyers select Santeri Sulku at 197th overall

With the 197th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Philadelphia Flyers have broken from their pattern of taking only American-born players by taking forward Santeri Sulku from Finland.

Breaking the mold of taking Americans proved tough for the Flyers, but they’re dipping into the Finnish system with Sulku, who played with Jokerit Jr. last season. If going international proves a different direction, taking another tall body is right in line as Sulku carries a 6-foot-2, 185-pound frame.

Sulku has some offensive pop, putting up 32 points in 35 games for Jokerit’s U20 squad last year while adding two points in four games for native Finland’s U20 team on the international stage. He’s set to play for MoDo Hockey in Sweden’s J20 Nationell in 2022-23.

The Flyers have just one scheduled pick left at No. 220 overall to close out the 2022 NHL Entry Draft that now includes at least one non-American-born skater in the overall haul.