With the 220th pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Philadelphia Flyers selected forward Alexis Gendron from the QMJHL’s Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, wrapping up their selections for Day 2.

At 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, Gendron is the smallest player of the Flyers’ 2022 draft class. But despite his small stature, the 18-year-old put together a strong 2021-22 campaign that’s hard to ignore.

After posting just nine goals and 14 points in his rookie campaign with the Armada, Gendron is fresh off an impressive 30-goal outburst in his second rodeo, finishing the season with 46 points in 66 games.

Gendron is the son of current Flyers amateur scout and former NHLer Martin Gendron, who appeared in 30 total games between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks in the mid-to-late ‘90s.

In all likelihood, Gendron will continue his development in the QMJHL for a couple more years before making the leap and turning pro — potentially for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Gendron has some upside, but it’ll likely be several years before he possibly earns an opportunity to take the ice for an NHL game.

Below are some of Gendron’s highlights from last season with the Aramada.