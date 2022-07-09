2022 NHL Draft and Tony DeAngelo Reaction Podcasts

The Philadelphia Flyers were very active at the 2022 NHL Draft. Was that good activity? We had a LOT of discussion on the matter.

The BSH Radio and Flyperbole crews chimed in on the Flyers’ selection of Cutter Gauthier with the fifth overall pick for a few minutes on Thursday night from the BSH Draft Party.

The Flyers would go on to select Devin Kaplan, Alex Bump, Hunter McDonald, Santeri Sulku, and Alexis Gendron on the second day of the draft. The Flyers also made a controversial move when they traded for the rights of RFA Tony DeAngelo from the Carolina Hurricanes and signed DeAngelo to a two-year, $10-million contract. The DeAngelo trade and contract, unsurprisingly, drove the bulk of the conversation in a long Spotify Live podcast that was recorded on the afternoon of July 10th.

Follow @BSH_Radio and @Flyperbole on Twitter and don’t forget to rate us on iTunes! You can find the entire Broad Street Hockey audio offerings in the following places: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.