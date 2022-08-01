Monday Morning Fly By: Twist it, pull it, bop it, Tippett

*The Flyers signed Owen Tippett to a two-year deal over the weekend, that’s exciting! [BSH]

*It would appear that the organization is putting a lot of faith in Tippett heading into this season, so it’ll be interesting to see if he can finally put an NHL-level game together with some regularity. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Speaking of players we’re really going to be relying on next season, Zack MacEwen is up next in our season reviews. He’s probably going to be a big part of anything resembling fun this season, if we’re being honest with ourselves. [BSH]

*We all know that Danny Briere is making himself into an important part of the Flyers front office, but have you ever stopped to think about how many dudes from his Sabres team have made it to the top of various NHL organizations? It’s pretty wild. [The Athletic]

*Do you have any “dumb” questions about hockey kicking around in your head that you’ve been afraid to ask? First of all, stop that, there are no dumb questions. Learning rules. But also, DGB wants you to submit these questions to him for what promises to be a very interesting and informative off-season mailbag. [DGB]

*And finally, a new Flyperbole dropped this weekend and there is nothing better to distract you from a Monday morning than a good episode of Flyperbole. [BSH]