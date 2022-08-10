Wednesday Morning Fly By: It’s Wednesday

*I know theoretically we aren’t supposed to be excited about the upcoming Flyers season but man, August is so boring. No hockey things at all. AT ALL! Except the WJC, which started yesterday, and we have a handy guide in case you missed it. [BSH]

*The Flyers have previewed it for you as well! [Flyers]

*You can watch several baby Flyers in this tournament! [Inquirer]

*One of those kids is Tyson Foerster, and he’s one of the more exciting kids coming up in the system right now. [NBC Sports Philly]

*We reviewed Nate Thompson’s season — not because we wanted to, but because we are completists. We do this for you. [BSH]

*Every year a bunch of guys file for arbitration and, invariably, no one every actually gets to arbitration. What’s this whole thing all about, anyway? [The Athletic]

*The New York Rangers have a new Captain. He may or may not take your head off. [Blueshirt Banter]

*And finally, DGB looks at all 32 teams and asks, is the NHL conspiring for this team or against it? The Flyers are an easy one, the whole universe is conspiring against us. [The Athletic]