Thursday Morning Fly By: The dog days of August

Before we get into today’s Philadelphia Flyers and NHL-related links, our thoughts go out to the family of Edmonton Oilers super fan Ben Stelter.
We are mourning the passing of our dear friend, number one #Oilers fan, good luck charm & inspiration, Ben Stelter.— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 10, 2022
Although small in stature, Ben's impact on our team & community were massive.
Play La Bamba, baby.
*The Flyers’ depth chart down the middle has some major question marks heading into the season. [Philly Hockey Now]
*Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher’s offseason work isn’t garnering rave reviews. [Yardbarker]
*Where does the Flyers blue line rank among its peers? [TSN]
*2022 Front Office Confidence rating time is here! [The Athletic]
*Musings on the Flyers’ Metropolitan rivals. [NHL.com]
