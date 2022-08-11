 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Morning Fly By: The dog days of August

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes…

By Mike Dusak
Before we get into today’s Philadelphia Flyers and NHL-related links, our thoughts go out to the family of Edmonton Oilers super fan Ben Stelter.

*The Flyers’ depth chart down the middle has some major question marks heading into the season. [Philly Hockey Now]

*Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher’s offseason work isn’t garnering rave reviews. [Yardbarker]

*Where does the Flyers blue line rank among its peers? [TSN]

*2022 Front Office Confidence rating time is here! [The Athletic]

*Musings on the Flyers’ Metropolitan rivals. [NHL.com]

