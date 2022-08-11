Thursday Morning Fly By: The dog days of August

Before we get into today’s Philadelphia Flyers and NHL-related links, our thoughts go out to the family of Edmonton Oilers super fan Ben Stelter.

We are mourning the passing of our dear friend, number one #Oilers fan, good luck charm & inspiration, Ben Stelter.



Although small in stature, Ben's impact on our team & community were massive.



Play La Bamba, baby. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 10, 2022

*The Flyers’ depth chart down the middle has some major question marks heading into the season. [Philly Hockey Now]

*Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher’s offseason work isn’t garnering rave reviews. [Yardbarker]

*Where does the Flyers blue line rank among its peers? [TSN]

*2022 Front Office Confidence rating time is here! [The Athletic]

*Musings on the Flyers’ Metropolitan rivals. [NHL.com]