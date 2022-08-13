Flyperbole: It’s been 30 years...

It’s the 30th anniversary of the Philadelphia Flyers’ trade for Eric Lindros, so Steve takes a trip down memory lane about the player that got him into hockey and one of the biggest trades in NHL history. Ryan and Steve also look at another Evgeni Malkin cake, discuss Antonio Brown’s regret of not watching Antonio Brown, play “Guess the real CBS show”, and speculate about Rod Brind’Amour’s middle name.

