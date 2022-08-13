 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyperbole: It’s been 30 years...

The Eric Lindros trade can rent a car and probably has two kids and a mortgage by now.

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
It’s the 30th anniversary of the Philadelphia Flyers’ trade for Eric Lindros, so Steve takes a trip down memory lane about the player that got him into hockey and one of the biggest trades in NHL history. Ryan and Steve also look at another Evgeni Malkin cake, discuss Antonio Brown’s regret of not watching Antonio Brown, play “Guess the real CBS show”, and speculate about Rod Brind’Amour’s middle name.

