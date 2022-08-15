Monday Morning Fly By: There are 59 days

*As a public service, I counted how many days between today and the Flyers season opener on October 13. We are less than two months out. Is this a long time or a short time? Is this a good thing or a bad thing? Who can say. Not me. Anyhoo, have you been watching the WJC? Pot of gold at the end of the rainbow if we’re bad, folks. Big old pot of gold. [Inquirer]

*If you’ve not been watching the WJC, what you’ve primarily been missing is the Connor Bedard Show. [Sportsnet]

*Season reviews continued over the weekend with a couple of guys we’ll need to improve this season — or not, if we’re chasing that gold. First up, arguably the most important guy... [BSH]

*... and then Joel Farabee, who is also important. And also injured. [BSH]

*Charlie’s season reviews also press on, with a look at possible-next-captain Scott Laughton, who remains one of the more useable players on the current roster. [The Athletic]

*Back to the kids, the Flyers prospect pool is shallow, to say the least. Here’s a look at what’s cooking in the organization and if we should expect anything to come from any of them. [The Hockey News]

*And finally, new Flyperbole hit the feed over the weekend! If you missed it, check it out. [BSH]