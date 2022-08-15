In what has been a mostly quiet month of August for the Flyers, the club has done something somewhat noteworthy with the signing of one of their remaining restricted free agents.

Monday morning, the Flyers announced forward Jackson Cates signed a one-year contract with an average annual value of $775,000. His contract is a two-way deal, meaning that his salary is dependent on whether he plays in the NHL or AHL. If he plays with the Flyers, his salary will be $775,000. However, if he plays for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, he’ll have a salary of $120,000, per CapFriendly.

In all likelihood, Cates, 24, will begin the upcoming campaign in Lehigh Valley, where he logged 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 37 games last season.

Cates also appeared in 11 games for the Flyers last season, but only managed to register one point — a goal against the Montreal Canadiens in his season debut.

With Cates under contract, the Flyers now have three restricted free agents left to sign — Wade Allison, Hayden Hodgson and Linus Högberg. Allison, of course, is the most notable of the trio. The 24-year-old forward has flashed potential since being selected in the second round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, but a slew of injuries have kept him from seeing regular ice time with the Flyers. The last two years, Allison has appeared in just 53 games of professional hockey between the Flyers and Phantoms.