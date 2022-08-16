Tuesday Morning Fly By: Something happened

*Folks Chuck Fletcher and the Philadelphia Flyers organization DID AN ACTUAL THING yesterday! Have you all recovered? Has the excitement died down? Anyway in case you missed it Jackson Cates got a new deal. [BSH]

*They also did another thing by technically not doing a thing. Action by inaction is Chuck Fletcher’s mantra after all so it all tracks. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Next up on the season review block is defenseman Cam York, whom one hopes will be a very good NHL defenseman but whom will be stuck on the third pair all season. [BSH]

*Our pals at the Wild blog have a nice little update on the World Junior Championship action you may or may not be missing. [Hockey Wilderness]

*In one of those news stories that is equal parts fascinating and inspiring and depressing and alarming, Johnathan Huberdeau plans to donate his brain to science so folks can get an idea of what hockey does to a man who plays it his whole life. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, Flyers fans have turned completely feral over the last year and a half. You’re all completely out of pocket. [BSH]