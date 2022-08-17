Wednesday Morning Fly By: Firmly in the depths of the August doldrums

*As Claude Giroux becomes but a fading memory of The Good Old Days, we look back on the Captain’s final season with the Flyers. Because why not. [BSH]

*Hey remember Mark Greig? To be fair you probably haven’t ever forgotten him since he’s been a scout with the Flyers since forever but anyhoo, his kid is killing it at the WJC. [Sportsnet]

*Speaking of international tourneys Women’s Worlds is coming up and Team USA is looking pretty dang good. [The Athletic]

*Despite being far into the most boring part of the NHL offseason there are still quite a few questions hanging out there like big matzo balls. [ESPN]

*Now that it appears he won’t be moving on from Winnipeg just yet, Mark Scheifele is walking back all that bad stuff he said about the team a couple of month’s back. Awkward. [TSN]

*And finally, if you have some time to kill today our pals over at Canes Country did a deep-dive and musical analysis on every NHL goal horn and it’s really fun. Good way to spend an hour. [Canes Country]