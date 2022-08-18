Thursday Morning Fly By: Like Friday pregame

*The WJC is rolling along and a couple of Flyers kids are making a name for themselves in the tourney. Specifically, Emil Andrae. [BSH]

*We won’t be seeing Andrae anytime soon, though:

Emil Andrae says he will not go to Flyers camp this year. Back to HV71, who’ve been promoted from HockeyAllsvenskan to SHL. Should have a big role there. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) August 17, 2022

*The other Flyers prospect making a big old splash at World Juniors is Tyson Foerster, who is absolutely killing it:

*It was a rough year for Sean Couturier but not because he stunk, and we dove into it. [BSH]

*Travis Yost continues his analysis of each team’s depth by position, and once again I am shocked the Flyers aren’t in the bottom tier. One expects them to be in the bottom tier of everything. [TSN]

*People forget this but Covid isn’t really OVER and as such, the NHL will have some protocols in place for the upcoming season. [NBC Sports Philly]

*And finally, a new episode of BSH Radio! A day early! Huzzah! We talk about the Western Conference. So, not the Flyers. Which means it is enjoyable. [BSH]