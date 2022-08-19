Friday Morning Fly By: Turns out you can move salary

*Big big news in the NHL world yesterday, as we found out that Nazem Kadri is a Calgary Flames. Not sure anyone saw the Flames coming on the Kadri front, especially after two high profile players couldn’t wait to leave. But they landed him. And how did they afford him, you ask? They traded Sean Monahan to the Habs for nothing. Pure salary move. What did that cost them? A CONDITIONAL first round pick in 2025. Just impossible to move money in this league though, right? [Matchsticks & Gasoline]

*For many, many weeks the rumblings suggested that Kadri was going to become an Islanders, and now that he hasn’t, Lou’s got a lot of explaining to do about this offseason. [The Athletic]

*Anyway, the Flyers. We took a look at Kevin Hayes’ 2021-22 season, which was tough for a myriad of reasons. [BSH]

*Sean Couturier feels ready to get back on the ice after all of those back problems, so that’s cool. [NBC Sports Philly]

*The NHL has chosen Nashville as the host of all the things in 2023. Get ready to see a bunch of NHL insiders in cowboy hats embarrassing themselves; it’ll be great. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Any of you folks watched any of this 3-on-3 hockey league? Evidently they have some interesting ideas. [ESPN]

*And finally, the fine folks at The Athletic conducted a poll of hockey fans to try and gauge the confidence fans have in their respective front offices. I’ll let you guess what happened next. [The Athletic]