Tuesday Morning Fly By: Why aren’t we at the shore?

*If we lived in a civilized society, we’d all be off for the entire month of August to go to the shore and lounge and absorb vitamin D and saltwater. But we’re in America, so instead we’ll sit in our depressing offices and read about Martin Jones’ season last year. [BSH]

*Charlie’s back at it with the season reviews as well, this time taking a look at Cam Atkinson, the one trade Chuck has made that objectively worked out. [The Athletic]

*The Flyers are really making it clear that they’re confident Owen Tippett will be a big part of next year’s team. It’ll be cool if they’re right. [Flyers]

*But that would require a bit of luck, right? And the Flyers have had precisely zero units of luck over the last... several years. [Inquirer]

*In a bit of good/fun news, a couple of Flyers Kids have made the roster for the Team Canada World Junior’s squad. [Hockey Canada]

*We all know the Flyers are struggling with center depth organizationally right now, but how are they looking at wing? checks notes Ahh yes, also bad. [TSN]

*And finally, despite the Kadri-to-NYI rumors picking up steam he, and a few other pretty good players, remain available. Here’s the current state of the UFA market. [ESPN]