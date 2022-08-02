Flyers re-sign Zack MacEwen to one-year deal

The Philadelphia Flyers are making some headway on their summer to-do list and barely anything remains after re-signing winger Zack MacEwen to a one-year deal worth $925,000, as reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman Tuesday night.

MacEwen originally filed for arbitration earlier in the offseason, but the two parties came to an agreement before their scheduled date where a third party listens to the team and player argue why they should be paid more/less money. At the end of this deal, the 26-year-old will remain a restricted free agent with arbitration rights, and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Philadelphia claimed the Charlottetown, PEI native off of waivers from the Vancouver Canucks just over a week into the regular season. While he was heralded by some to be something more than a fourth-line winger that can punch some dudes, he ended up doing that for the Flyers. Through 73 games — one of the rare Flyers that didn’t miss a significant chunk of last season — he scored three goals and nine points, while earning a whopping 110 penalty minutes and averaging less than 10 minutes of ice-time. He’s one of those dudes and if he ends up being on the same line as Nic Deslauriers next season, some opposing teams might be leaving the ice with more bumps and bruises than normal — but they would also be leaving the ice having won the game. You win some, you lose some.

When this contract is finalized — the Flyers have no officially announced it, but it has been confirmed by multiple sources — Philadelphia will be approximately $2.5 million over the cap ceiling. Teams are allowed to be over the cap ceiling by 10 percent ($8.25 million) in the offseason, but the Flyers are going to need some contracts around to make the final roster cap compliant. Transactions are coming and we all love those.

Maybe MacEwen can hit double digits in points next season. That would be cool.