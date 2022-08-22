Monday Morning Fly By: We’re pivoting to the Union

*You guys been keeping up with the Union? Things are getting legit exciting down in Chester for the local MLS team; if you’d like to have fun with sports you could to way worse than hopping on to the Philadelphia Union bandwagon before the ‘yoffs start. Anyhoo, Travis Konecny wasn’t as bad as you probably remember last season. So that’s cool. [BSH]

*The World Junior’s wrapped up this weekend with a thrilling gold medal win in overtime for Team Canada in what was an outstanding game against the Finnish kids. [Sportsnet]

*No really, it was THRILLING:

*Pronman calls out the best and worst players over the course of the whole tournament. Or standouts and let-downs, as he calls them. [The Athletic]

*In the end 3 baby Flyers went home with medals, which is nice to see. One needs to hope for the future these days. [Hockeybuzz]

*And finally, with Kadri off the market free agency is all but over (sorry Phil). So what better time to grade out everything that happened since mid July? [ESPN+]